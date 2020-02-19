Bhopal: Temperature in most places in MP exceed 30 C

BHOPAL: Day temperature of most of the places exceeded 30 degree Celsius on Tuesday. However, sharp fluctuation in temperature was also recorded in the state.

Pachmarhi recorded 5 degree Celsius while Betul recorded 5.5 degree Celsius and Umaria recorded 6.6 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded 7.2 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 7.4 degree Celsius. Chhindwara recorded8.6 degree Celsius and Gwalior recorded 8.8 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius which was 1.8 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius which was 1.7 degree Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius which was slightly below normal.

As per meteorology department, due to warm southwesterly winds taking over cool Northwesterly winds there is going to be a rise in the night temperature which is expected to settle between 12-13 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance is expected in the hills around February 19 due to which there may be clouding for the next three days. The wind is also going to change during this period.

Day temperature recorded various places are as follow

Cities Temp(°C)

Khargone 33.5°C

Dhar 32.9°C

Ujjain 32.2°C

Khandwa 32.1°C

Shajapur 32.0°C

Hoshangabad 31.1°C

Guna 31.0°C

Rajgarh 30.8°C

Betul 30.7°C

Bhopal 30.6°C

Gwalior 30.6°C

Damoh 30.5°C