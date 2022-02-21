Bhopal: Tehsildar shoves, beats mother-son duo; MPHRC takes note

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from administrative authorities of a tehsildar of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar allegedly shoving and beating a mother and son duo during hearing of a land dispute case. The Commission has asked the Indore divisional commissioner, collector and SP to submit a detailed report within four week time, said the officials on Monday. The commission also took note of seven children falling ill after consuming iron tablets at anganwadi in Saliwada Tola area of Chhindwara district on Friday. The report in this connection has also been sought from district authorities.

On February 3, Jawari Bai Bheel had filed a complaint with sub divisional magistrate (SDM) stating that her land was allegedly encroached by Bahadur and Khelji and the duo transferred it on their names.

Tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar called jawari Bai and her son for the case hearing. Bahadur and Khelji, who had also come for the hearing, allegedly threatened the mother and son with dire consequences. Tehsildar, who was sitting in his office, came out and abruptly started beating the complainant's son. When the woman tried to stop the officer, the tehsildar allegedly pushed her back.

The woman approached police to file a complaint, but the cops did not pay any attention to her pleas. Later she approached collector and SP seeking action in the matter.

The commission has asked the authorities to reply within the four weeks on the matter.

The commission has also taken note of seven children of Saliwada Tola area of Chhindwara district being admitted to the district hospital on Friday morning. It has been alleged that the kids were taken ill after being given out of date iron tablets at anganwadi.

The commission has asked the director women and child welfare Bhopal, collector, district programme officer WCD and chief medical and health officer Chhindwara to reply within a month time.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST