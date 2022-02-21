Bhopal: Kamal Nath reviews various cells stresses on social media management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing the activities of various cells of the party, PCC chief Kamal Nath stressed on use of social media with office bearers.

The review meeting was held at Nath’s bungalow on Monday where office bearers of all ‘Prakoshths’ were present. In-charge of prakoshth activity, JP Dhanopia first introduced the office bearers to Nath after which the heads of cells brief PCC Chief about activities of their cells.

Addressing them, Nath said that social media had made great impact on lives of common people and its affects cannot be ignored. “Earlier people from big cities used to brief common people from small towns about latest developments or schemes but now these people update us. All because of social media,” said Nath.

The PCC chief allotted targets to office bearers of all cells for assembly elections 2023. Nath stressed that all sections of the societies should be touched through these cells of the party. They should highlight the failures of the central and state governments with the people.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:54 PM IST