Bhopal: Teacher’s Day celebrated in city; of YouTube lessons, teaching at home & school building as book

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School teachers from across the state received 61st State-level Teachers’ Award at a function organised at Academy of Administration here on Monday. The function was organised by the Directorate of Public Instruction on Teacher’s Day.

Minister for State for School Education (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar presented awards to selected teachers. The awardees received a citation and Rs 25,000. Free Press talked to some of the awardee teachers. Excerpts of what they said.

Ghanshyam Prasad Yadav | FPJ

Anand Ghar at school

I teach at Primary Girls’ Ashram Shala in Mandla district. All the students are Baiga tribals. During Covid pandemic, when the school was closed, I went to their houses carrying slate and chalk and taught them there. Also, I prepared class four and five students for entrance examinations to special schools like Navodaya Vidyalayas and ensured that they do not drop out of school after class five. I will use the Rs 25,000 I have received as an award to set up Anand Ghar at my school.

-Ghanshyam Prasad Yadav, Mandla

Bhupendra Kumar Chaudhary | FPJ

Prepared YouTube videos

During the pandemic period, I prepared YouTube videos on science and mathematics and prepared digital textbooks so that the students don’t get cut-off from learning. That way, I gained access to about 7,000 students. I also prepared a question bank for them.

-Bhupendra Kumar Chaudhary, middle school teacher, Seoni

Susamma Johnson | FPJ

Proper training

I believe that school teaching can be improved only if teachers receive proper training. Keeping this objective in view, I have prepared and launched innovative projects for BEd and DEd trainees. One of my projects was selected by NCERT for national award

-Susamma Johnson, Asst Prof, State Science Teaching Institute, Jabalpur

Arun Pateriya | FPJ

Learning material

I converted the whole building of my school into Teaching Learning Material. I painted numerals from one to 30, the number of days in a week, the number of months in a year and so on so that the children, even if they happen to pass by the building, can learn things. I have also painted pictures of aircraft, Parliament buildings and places children have never seen but they need to know.

-Arun Pateriya, middle school teacher, Sagar

Sudhakar Parashar | FPJ

Coached well

I am a physics teacher and I worked hard to coach the students of my school so that they can clear NEET, JEE and other national-level entrance examinations. Currently, 20 of my students are studying in IITs, over 30 in government medical colleges and 100 in different National Institutes of Technology.

-Sudhakar Parashar, Principal, Govt Subhash School of Excellence, Bhopal