Bhopal: Campion students entertain teachers with Bollywood songs, fusion, hip-hop dances

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School students presented Bollywood songs, fusion and hip-hop dances at the school’s Loyola Auditorium on Monday to mark the Teacher’s Day.

The secondary students welcomed Fathers, Brothers and teachers of the school with bouquets, gifts and greeting cards.

The event began with a welcome song, prayer service and a greeting song by the students. A student musical group rocked the stage with their performance. Filler and boys dance was one of the major attractions of the day. Girl and boy students presented their dances on different Bollywood songs. Fusion dance and Hip-Hop dance were awesome.Students felicitated all the teachers, office staff, bus drivers and conductors.

Principal of the school Fr. Athnas Lakra said the day is dedicated to teachers, who play a prominent role in the life of their students. The teachers act as the guides for life, show the path towards success and enrich the personality of their disciples by imparting ethical and academic knowledge to them.

Secondary teachers’ representative Smita Menon proposed a vote of thanks. Students of the secondary section conducted the event.