Bhopal: Take prompt, firm and fair action to maintain law and order: CS

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary S.R. Mohanty has said that be alert and take prompt, firm and fair action to maintain law and order, remove unauthorized banners under property defacement and prevent adulteration.

Mohanty was addressing the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors of the state during the video conference here on Friday.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the law and order, property-defacement, campaign against adulteration, pending revenue cases and procurement system.

He said that no hoarding-banner should be allowed without the permission of the district magistrate. These instructions will apply to all hoarding-banners without any prejudice. He said that the state has to be made clean and beautiful. An effective campaign should be launched against unauthorized hoarding-banners, so that the state can become an example for other states.

Directions were given at the video conference to continue the campaign against adulteration. The Chief Secretary sought information from the collectors of Dewas, Rajgarh, Balaghat, Sagar, Seoni, Khandwa, Umaria, Neemuch, Alirajpur, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Dindori about the subjects concerned.

Principal secretary home S.N. Mishra, principal secretary food and civil supplies Neelam Shami Rao, principal secretary urban development and housing Sanjay Dubey and other officials attended the video conference.