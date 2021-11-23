Bhopal: T20 spirit chases away deafness challenge

BHOPAL: Deafness is no way a challenge for those who are taking part in the first-ever T20 Deaf Premiere League inaugurated at Faith Cricket Club near Ratibad in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Eight teams from across India are competing for the trophy in the twenty-over matches at the debut tournament. The championship is being held under the aegis of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) and Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC).

The director of Faith group, Raghvendra Singh Tomar, inaugurated the four-day long tournament during the ceremony as the chief guest. Sumit Jain, the president of Deaf Cricket Association, said, “It is an honour for being able to host the first-ever T20 tournament for the deaf players in India. This is a great opportunity for all of us to promote differently-abled cricket in India and across the world. We hope to organise many more such tournaments in future.”

The teams taking part in the tournament are, Deaf Rajasthan Royals (DRR), Deaf Punjab Lions (DPL), Deaf Mumbai Stars (DMS), Deaf Bangalore Badshahs (DBB), Deaf Kolkata Warriors (DKW), Deaf Chennai Blasters (DCB), Deaf Hyderabad Eagles (DHE) and Deaf Delhi Bulls (DDB), divided into two groups A and B.The finals will be played on November 26.

