Bhopal: T20 National Domestic Blind Cricket Tournament; MP a step closer to knockout, Uttarakhand scores comfortable win

BHOPAL: Uttarakhand registered a comfortable win while Madhya Pradesh took a step closer to qualify the knockouts, on Wednesday, of the T20 National Level Domestic Blind Cricket Tournament-Nagesh Trophy.

Uttarakhand beat Himachal by 55 runs to register their first win in first match of the day. Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to bat first and with the help of opener Deepak Rawat’s unbeaten 87 posted a mammoth total of 197/5 in given 20 overs.

Chasing the huge target Himachal were always behind the required run rate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, the fell short of the target by 55 runs as they could muster up only 142 runs losing eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Man of the match was given to Deepak Rawat for portraying brilliant batting skills.

In the second game of the day, host Madhya Pradesh beat Gujarat by five wickets to win their fourth consecutive game and have almost qualified for the quarter finals.

Gujarat who opted to bat could score only 112 in the 15th over losing all the wickets.

Chasing a relatively small target, MP struggled in the beginning when the Gujarat bowlers stuck timely blows to keep the run chase under check. But once again it was time for last match’s Rampal to take his side home and he did so by scoring an unbeaten half century.

Man of the match was given to MP’s Rampal Uike.