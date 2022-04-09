e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Swachhata Survey; officers conduct inspection at random locations

Bhopal: Swachhata Survey; officers conduct inspection at random locations

The civic body has been working for sewage treatment for which 9 plants have been set up in the state capital.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

Representative Pic |
Representative Pic |
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanest city survey has started this week in the state capital as survey teams have been visiting spots randomly for inspection, according to the official information.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Prem Shankar Shukla told Free Press, that this year the ranking of the state capital would improve. He added that to achieve this goal, BMC has adopted many methods.

The civic body has been working for sewage treatment for which 9 plants have been set up in the state capital. According to Shukla, the civic body is running awareness programmes as well to ensure public participation in the drive to make Bhopal cleanest city.

In 2020 and 2021, the state capital was adjudged as the seventh cleanest city in the country while Indore topped the list for the consecutive fifth year. As per the records, the state capital was awarded second cleanest city in 2017 and 2018, but slipped to 19th rank in 2019.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Vyapam whistle-blower Rai gets bail in case filed by official in MP CM's secretariat Bhopal: Vyapam whistle-blower Rai gets bail in case filed by official in MP CM's secretariat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:37 PM IST