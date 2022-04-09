Bhopal: Swachhata Survey; officers conduct inspection at random locations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanest city survey has started this week in the state capital as survey teams have been visiting spots randomly for inspection, according to the official information.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Prem Shankar Shukla told Free Press, that this year the ranking of the state capital would improve. He added that to achieve this goal, BMC has adopted many methods.

The civic body has been working for sewage treatment for which 9 plants have been set up in the state capital. According to Shukla, the civic body is running awareness programmes as well to ensure public participation in the drive to make Bhopal cleanest city.

In 2020 and 2021, the state capital was adjudged as the seventh cleanest city in the country while Indore topped the list for the consecutive fifth year. As per the records, the state capital was awarded second cleanest city in 2017 and 2018, but slipped to 19th rank in 2019.

