Bhopal: Swachha Pratishthan survey to begin on January 26, state to award establishments for cleanliness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will launch Swachha Pratishthan Survey from January 26, minister of urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh said on Wednesday. The purpose of the survey is to make all the cities garbage-free. The campaign will run for 15 days, he told mediapersons.

He said he has written a letter to all the MPs and MLAs and urged them to actively participate in the campaign. The selected establishments in the survey will be awarded on February 14.

According to Singh, the establishments located in the city include private and government offices, banks, small and big shops, showrooms, hospitals, clinics, hotels, restaurants and schools. They are bulk waste generators. There will be a cleanliness competition among them. They will be ranked at state level on the basis of their star ratings. The main objective of the survey is to encourage establishments to maintain cleanliness and adopt waste management methods.

Establishments will compete in different categories like schools, health institutions, hotels and restaurants, offices, hawkersí zone and markets.

Process:

* The establishments will be given marks out of 300

1. A Google link will be issued to collect primary information. Establishments will submit information in the link.

2. Establishments will be scored out of 100.†

3. A committee of public representatives, women, intellectuals and non-government organisations will be formed. The committee will visit establishments and give them marks out of total 100.†

4. Feedback/reactions will be invited from citizens regarding cleanliness. Based on feedback, establishment will be awarded marks out of total 100.

5. Ranking will be done on basis of average of marks obtained through three methods.

6. District level ranking will be done in all categories based on body-level ranking.

Award:

Symbol of Cleanliness award will be presented to winning establishment.

Selected establishments will also be nominated for state level awards.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:23 AM IST