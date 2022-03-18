Bhopal: Suspension of IPS officer extended for 120 days

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Suspension of 1986 batch IPS officer Purushottam Sharma has been extended for 120 days with effect from March 23, 2022, as per an order of home department.

Sharma was suspended on September 29, 2020 after a video clip went viral on social media which allegedly suggested his involvement in domestic violence and unethical conduct, as suggested the home department order issued at that time.

The suspension of Sharma who was holding the position of special Director General of police and director Public Prosecution, was first extended for 60 days on November 25,2020.

Since then, his suspension has been extended several times as per the order of the home department which states that there is possibility of departmental inquiry against Sharma taking time to be completed. Hence, the suspension duration is being extended.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:13 AM IST