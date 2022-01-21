Bhopal: Suspended police inspector threatens woman naib-tehsildar

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A police inspector on suspension on Wednesday evening has threatened a woman naib-tehsildar on Bhopal-Indore highway at Fanda toll tax plaza for filing cases against due to which he was suspended. He demanded the woman government official to withdraw the cases, else she will face serious consequences, police on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Dinesh Kaushal told Free Press that inspector Sishar Das, who is on suspension, has allegedly stopped the woman officer at the Sehore toll tax barrier and issued a threat.

The inspector was mounting pressure on the officer to withdraw the cases filed against him. As the inspector created ruckus, people gathered at the spot and seeing crowd, he fled the spot.

The woman officer had filed three separate cases against the inspector at Sehore Kotwali and he was suspended, Kaushal said.

Khajuri Sadak police station in charge Sandhya Mishra informed that the police have registered a case under Section 341, 195-A and 506 of IPC against the suspended inspector. A man hunt has been launched to arrest the accused, Mishra added.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:16 AM IST