Bhopal: Suspecting infidelity man severs wife’s wrist and leg; arrested

BHOPAL: Police rescued a 30-year-old woman whose hand and leg were axed by her husband suspecting infidelity. The gruesome incident was reported at Paras Colony in Nishatpura on Tuesday at 11.30 PM.
The woman, identified as Sangeeta, was saved after a police team entered the house and overpowered her ax-wielding husband Pritam Singh Rajput. The 32-year-old man had even warned the police to stay away or else he would attack them too.
The accused doubted that his wife was having an extramarital affair and would often quarrel with her over the matter. The victim worked with a private firm in Indore and
visited her family once every fortnight, and her husband was allegedly upset about it and suspected her character.
On Tuesday, Rajput returned home in a drunken state and picked up a fight with his wife. The man caught hold of an axe and charged on Sangeeta. The woman, trying to save herself, raised her left hand to stop him, but the axe hit her hand and severed it from the wrist. The enraged man did not stop there and even chopped her left foot.
Hearing the woman’s screams, her landlady Babli Yadav rushed to her house. As the door was closed, the woman peeped inside but seeing the frightening sight she fell unconscious after. By then a number of people had gathered outside their house.Rajput then came out of the house holding axe and warned the neighbours to stay away. However, undeterred by his threats, the people surrounded the house to ensure that Rajput doesn’t flee. Someone informed the police and a team rushed to the spot. Rajput wielding an axe even warned the two constables not to come near him, however, he was overpowered and arrested. The accused told police that his wife would leave for Indore saying she works there but she was having an ‘illicit affair’ there. The accused has been arrested under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and further probe is underway.
Woman’s undergoes surgery, hand reattached: The critically injured woman was rushed to Hamidia hospital. The woman’s severed limbs were taken along. The doctors performed surgery and her severed hand was reattached. Police said that doctors were yet to confirm whether her leg was reattached.