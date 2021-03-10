Bhopal: Suspecting infidelity man severs wife’s wrist and leg; arrested

BHOPAL: Police rescued a 30-year-old woman whose hand and leg were axed by her husband suspecting infidelity. The gruesome incident was reported at Paras Colony in Nishatpura on Tuesday at 11.30 PM.

The woman, identified as Sangeeta, was saved after a police team entered the house and overpowered her ax-wielding husband Pritam Singh Rajput. The 32-year-old man had even warned the police to stay away or else he would attack them too.

The accused doubted that his wife was having an extramarital affair and would often quarrel with her over the matter. The victim worked with a private firm in Indore and

visited her family once every fortnight, and her husband was allegedly upset about it and suspected her character.

On Tuesday, Rajput returned home in a drunken state and picked up a fight with his wife. The man caught hold of an axe and charged on Sangeeta. The woman, trying to save herself, raised her left hand to stop him, but the axe hit her hand and severed it from the wrist. The enraged man did not stop there and even chopped her left foot.