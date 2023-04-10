 Bhopal: Supreme Court notice to MP Govt on MPPSC-2019 special examinations
Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur informed Free Press, ‘High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, had ordered to conduct special examinations for 2,700 OBC, SC/ST candidates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday has issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government and others in connection with special examinations (MPPSC-2019) being conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Two weeks have been given to reply to the notice, according to the SC order. MPPSC had advertised for special examination from April 15 and according to it MPPSC will be holding a special MPPSC-2019 Mains exam from April 15 to April 20.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur informed Free Press, ‘High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, had ordered to conduct special examinations for 2,700 OBC, SC/ST candidates. We filed special leave petition in the Supreme Court on ground that as per Article 14 of the Constitution, two examinations cannot be conducted in recruitment.’ “We also argued that if special examination for OBC, SC, ST candidates is conducted, valuators will be biased and justice cannot be expected. Secondly, there is no provision for special examination in MP Public Service Examination, 2015.’

article-image

