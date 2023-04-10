Bhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease like confusion, memory disturbance, imbalance of body posture are on rise after Covid-19. This has affected youths and people above 60 years of age most.

“However, it is quite premature to link Parkinson’s disease with Covid infection,” AIIMS executive director Ajai Singh said. “Confusion, sleeplessness, memory disturbance, lack of body balance has increased but we cannot link Parkinson’s disease with Covid as studies and researches are on,” he added.

After Covid, cardiological and pulmonary cases are also on rise. It was seen during pandemic that Covid caused respiratory diseases that affected multiple organs like central nervous system.

Dr AK Shrivastava, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said neurological disorders increased after Covid. “Doctors have noticed it,” he added.

2% rise

Neurologist at Gandhi Medical College Dr ID Chaurasia said, “ Covid affected central nervous system of brain. So, people above 60 years of age showed symptoms like distrubance in body posture, memory loss. About 2% cases have increased. Two per cent rise is a major issue. Symptoms are similar to Parkinson’s disease.”

Neurologist Dr Makarand Hirve said, “No doubt symptoms are similar to Parkinson’s disease but we cannot link the two as research is on worldwide.”