 Bhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid

Bhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid

“Confusion, sleeplessness, memory disturbance, lack of body balance has increased but we cannot link Parkinson’s disease with Covid as studies and researches are on,” AIIMS executive director Dr Ajai Singh said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease like confusion, memory disturbance, imbalance of body posture are on rise after Covid-19. This has affected youths and people above 60 years of age most.

“However, it is quite premature to link Parkinson’s disease with Covid infection,” AIIMS executive director Ajai Singh said. “Confusion, sleeplessness, memory disturbance, lack of body balance has increased but we cannot link Parkinson’s disease with Covid as studies and researches are on,” he added.

After Covid, cardiological and pulmonary cases are also on rise. It was seen during pandemic that Covid caused respiratory diseases that affected multiple organs like central nervous system.

Dr AK Shrivastava, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said neurological disorders increased after Covid. “Doctors have noticed it,” he added.

2% rise

Neurologist at Gandhi Medical College Dr ID Chaurasia said, “ Covid affected central nervous system of brain. So, people above 60 years of age showed symptoms like distrubance in body posture, memory loss. About 2% cases have increased. Two per cent rise is a major issue. Symptoms are similar to Parkinson’s disease.”

Neurologist Dr Makarand Hirve said, “No doubt symptoms are similar to Parkinson’s disease but we cannot link the two as research is on worldwide.”

Read Also
Treating Parkinson’s with music, dance and meditation: Jaslok Hospital to conduct unique pilot...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid

Bhopal: Neurological disorders akin to Parkinson’s disease on rise after Covid

Bhopal: Talking on phone while riding, helmet-less biker stopped on check point; starts hurling...

Bhopal: Talking on phone while riding, helmet-less biker stopped on check point; starts hurling...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress will form next government with Kamal Nath as CM face, says Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Congress will form next government with Kamal Nath as CM face, says Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur man murders friend, chops his body into 10 pieces and disposes them to...

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur man murders friend, chops his body into 10 pieces and disposes them to...

Caught on Cam: Morena traffic in-charge with liquor bottle and 'chakna' on police station table

Caught on Cam: Morena traffic in-charge with liquor bottle and 'chakna' on police station table