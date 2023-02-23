Treating Parkinson’s with music, dance and meditation: Jaslok Hospital to conduct unique pilot study

Parkinson's disease | @WebMD (Twitter)

Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai is all set to conduct a unique pilot study to show how music and dance can reduce the progression of Parkinson’s disease and even treat it, thereby improving the patient’s quality of life.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by nerves. Symptoms start slowly, but the first one may barely be a tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.

Music is scientifically said to improve motor rhythmicity. Prior studies show that dance, too, employs sensory-motor methods to improve movement and balance in patients. There is evidence that both music and dance can uplift mood and improve quality of life in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Studies also show that meditation restores a sense of self-awareness and helps patients regulate thoughts and emotions. There is, in fact, evidence that meditation can reduce psychological distress and elevate overall mood.

Speaking about the project, Professor Dr Paresh Doshi, Director of Neurosurgery Department at Jaslok Hospital, said, “A thorough study examining the positive effects of dance, music and meditation on the quality of life of Parkinson’s patients or their caregivers has not yet been conducted. As there is a lack of research in this area in an Indian context, we have proposed to conduct it.”

The controlled pilot study will comprise 32 patients with mild and moderate disease severity; 16 of these would be taken into intervention and reference groups. All participants will be enrolled in three weekly sessions for six months, with one in-person session every week. Patients will choose either dance or music, with 15 minutes of mindful meditation compulsory six days every week.

“The results will have a significant impact on how doctors treat the disease and how caregivers manage their patients. If the outcome is positive, a larger study would be conducted to investigate the effectiveness of these therapies on other patients of Parkinson’s disease,” Dr Doshi said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)