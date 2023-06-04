Bhopal: Sultry weather follows drizzle in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After intense heat, weather turned cloudy in the city followed by drizzle on Saturday. The weather was humid and sultry till afternoon. Drizzle offered relief.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast occurrence of rain and thundershower in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Newari, Gwalior, Datia and Bhind in next 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is moving across western Himalayas as a trough. A cyclonic circulation exists over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over south Odisha and the neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation is over the east central Bay of Bengal.

Max temp on June 3

City Degrees Celsius

Khajuraho 42.5

Damoh 42.4

Umaria 41.8

Khandwa 41.1

Sidhi 41.0

Narsinghpur 41.0

Satna 40.5

Nowgong 40.5

Guna 40.5

Rewa 40.4

Bhopal 40.4

Tikamgarh 40.0

Mandla 40.0

Shivpuri 40.0