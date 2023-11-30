Bhopal: Sudha Murty, Piyush Pandey Conferred With Honorius Causa At 8th Convocation Ceremony At Jagran Lakecity University | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author, Philanthropist, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Padma Shri Sudha Murty and Piyush Pandey conferred with Honorius Causa at 8th Convocation Ceremony at Jagran Lakecity University in the city.

Murty during her keynote address said, “I call on you, Class of 2023, to use this opportunity to embark on a glorious phase of your professional journey. I call on you to serve. It doesn’t matter how you serve – what matters is that you choose to serve. When you serve, you start to view every problem as an opportunity. When you serve, you connect with the world.”

Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India and iconic global creative leader, Piyush Pandey in his address said “When you receive your degrees, you won’t just be getting a piece of paper with your name on it; you will have earned membership within a pantheon of graduates who’ve used what they’ve learned to make the world a better place.”

The University awarded 612 UG and PG degrees and 10 PhD degrees while students' outstanding efforts and exceptional achievements were recognized with 9 Gold Medals and 26 Rank Certificates.

Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU , said “Convocation is a very special time for our students and their families. It is the culmination of all their hard work and dedication throughout years of study and marks a powerful milestone. These ceremonies, and especially the honoured guests were conferred with Honorary Doctorate and showered their blessings, reflect the best of our vision, commitment and excellence that distinguish our graduates as alumni of Jagran Lakecity University.”