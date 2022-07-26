e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps observe Kargil Vijay Diwas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps observed the Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemnity and gratitude to pay homage to the brave hearts who laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation in Bhopal on Tuesday.

It is a very special day in the history of the Indian Army. Maintaining the austerity of the occasion, July 26, 2022 was celebrated as the 23rd anniversary of Indian Armed Forces’ victory against the infiltrating Pakistani troops during ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999.

A fervent wreath laying ceremony was organised in honour of brave hearts. Lt General Dhiraj Seth, AVSM, GOC 21 Corps paid homage to the warriors and laid the wreath at Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial, commemorating the valour and sacrifice of soldiers.

The Indian Army has always been at the forefront, when it comes to security and nation building.

