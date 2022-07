Bhopal: Railway administration extends operation of special festival trains

Representative Pic | FP Pic. File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Administration has extended the period of running of special trains currently running through West Central Railway.

Train Udhna Junction – Rewa Weekly Special Train (09045) has been extended till September 30. In return journey, train Rewa-Udhna Junction Weekly Special Train ( No. 09046) has been extended till October 1.

Similarly, Train Udhna Junction - Banaras Weekly Special Train (No. 09013) has been extended till September 27. Banaras - Udhna Junction Weekly Special Train(No. 09014) has been extended September 28..

Train Surat-Subedarganj Special Train (No. 09117) has been extended up to September 30. Train Subedarganj-Surat Weekly Special Train (No. 09118) will also continue to run from its originating station till October 1.