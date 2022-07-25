Sanawad: Railways start Mhow-Mortakka 'Shravan' special train

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Railway Divison has started a special train from Mhow to Mortakka (Omkareshwar) railway stations for one month till August 21 on daily basis from Sunday. The operation of this new train will facilitate the devotee-passengers boarding the train from Indore-Mhow to reach Omkareshwar in the holy month of Shravan. Along with this, it will be the easiest way to reach the tourist destinations like Patalpani Fall, Choral, Kalkund, and others.

According to the Railways, this special train will leave the Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) station at 9:15 am and reach Patalpani at 9:25 am. After this it will reach Kalakund at 10:00 am Choral at 10:19 am, Mukhtiyara Balwada at 10:55 am, Barwah at 11:13 am, and Omkareshwar Road (Morattakka) station at 11:35 am.

The train would depart from Omkareshwar Road station at 5:55 pm reaching Barwah at 6:04 pm, Mukhtyara Balwada at 6:26 pm, Choral at 6:53 pm, Kalakund at 7:09 pm, Patalpani at 7:49 pm, and finally back to Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 8:15 pm.

Last year, the railway started a meter gauge train from Mortakka to Mhow stations which leaves Mortakka every day at 9:25 am and reaches Mhow at 11:40 am.

On the return journey, it leaves Mhow at 5:45 pm and reaches Mortakka at 8:00 pm.

Read Also Sanawad: Navodaya students shine in CBSE exam