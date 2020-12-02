Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps holds blood donation camp for Covid patients

BHOPAL: A blood donation camp was organised for Covid patients by Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bairagarh in the city on Wednesday.
Indian army is known for its highest tradition of helping citizens, be it war or peace time. Keeping in with the same ethos, Indian army organised blood donation camp in order to assist district administration in view of corona pandemic. Gandhi Medical College and Hamidia Hospital Bhopal are facing acute shortage of blood for patients and a request for same was made to the military.
The soldiers of the regiment enthusiastically volunteered to donate blood and were proud to celebrate the regiment’s Raising Day in a memorable way. More than 120 soldiers voluntarily donated blood. Certificates were distributed by hospital authorities to volunteer soldiers.
Sudarshan Chakra Corps was first raised on August 12, 1917, specifically for operations in Middle East against the Turko-German coalition during World War I. It took active part in the capture of Gaza and Jerusalem from October to December 1917, as part of Gen Allenby’s Army. Thereafter, intense operations were conducted against Turkish Seventh and Eight Armies in 1918 along with other elements of Allenby’s Force, leading to annihilation of Turks. The Corps was disbanded in 1918 at the end of the World War I. It was re-raised later.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)