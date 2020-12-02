Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps holds blood donation camp for Covid patients

BHOPAL: A blood donation camp was organised for Covid patients by Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bairagarh in the city on Wednesday.

Indian army is known for its highest tradition of helping citizens, be it war or peace time. Keeping in with the same ethos, Indian army organised blood donation camp in order to assist district administration in view of corona pandemic. Gandhi Medical College and Hamidia Hospital Bhopal are facing acute shortage of blood for patients and a request for same was made to the military.