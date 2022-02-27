Bhopal: Students take a U-turn after 3-day wait, varsities send buses

Bhopal: Indian students, stuck on Romanian border at minus 9 degrees Celsius, have started returning to the cities they reside in Ukraine. They walked for over 30 kms and stayed for two days and now they have started returning to their respective hostels.A medico at Ternopil University, hailing from Bhopal, said on Sunday evening that his university has released a notification about a bus being sent to the border to bring the students back to the campus.

The university has provided bus facility to bring back the sick and injured students back to the campus, if they were interested in doing so. The international students' coordinator and microbiology professor at Ternopil National Medical University, Olena Pokryshko, says, "We are sending a bus with several students to the Romanian border. We have been receiving help calls from the students stuck at the border. Many of them were injured and sick. We have asked them to return on the bus that is on the way to Romanian border, carrying the students from our city."

There are three Indian students in the bus that has left for Ternopil. Sharing his ordeal, Aabhas Parihar, said, "One of my friends is planning to return when the bus from the university reaches here. We have been here for more than 48 hours in freezing cold. We don't have a place to sleep. Her bag of blanket is lost. We also have run out of food and water. Our knees are bleeding. She was unconscious for more than half an hour. We revived her somehow. She has been crying for hours. If we don't get a passage by the time the bus reaches here, she doesn't have an option but to go back." "The next bus reaches here in about 6 hours, if there is not much traffic. If we can't cross the border by then, she will take a U-turn," he adds.

