Bhopal: Students raise their issues before visiting NAAC team

Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students residing in the hostels of Barkatullah University voiced their problems before the team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Tuesday. An eight-member team of the accrediting agency is on a three-day visit to the campus to assess its standards and recommend the accreditation grade.

On the second day of their visit, the team inspected the boys and girls hostels and interacted with the inmates inquiring about the various facilities at their hostels.

A few hostellers said that the students' committee looks after the food arrangement and there is no separate arrangement for meals. They also informed the team that the varsity is short of Professors because of which the lectures are being delayed.

Students also complained about the non-functional street lights which causes safety issues during night hours. The students also spoke about the poor campus placement scenario.

Earlier, the NAAC team reached the VC office at 9.30 am and within half-an -hour they left for the inspection of departments. Besides the hostels, the team also visited restaurant situated on the campus. The team members interacted with the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the students.

The NAAC team visited the Bio Science department, Micro Biology, genetics, Biochemistry lab, etc. After the lunch, NAAC members interacted with alumni as well.

On Wednesday, the last day of their visit, the NAAC team will inform the VC about its assessment, the shortcomings and also the improvement required at the varsity. In the last NAAC Assessment, Barkatullah University had received Grade B.