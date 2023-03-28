Bhopal: Professor receives 250 obscene messages in 24-hrs, accused had been harassing her for 20 years

Bhopal: Professor receives 250 obscene messages in 24-hrs | Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police have registered a case of harassment against an Uttar Pradesh-based man for sending 250 obscene messages to a lady professor, the police said on Monday. The messages were sent within the duration of 24 hours. The police said that the man had been allegedly harassing the woman for the last 20 years.

TT Nagar Police SHO Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the 48-year-old complainant is a professor at a government college in Bhopal. The professor approached police on Monday, stating that one of her relatives in Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) had shared her contact details with one of his relatives, Rajinder.

Man threatened to kill her

The complainant said that her relative had even shared her address and her family details with Rajinder, who has been harassing her for the last 20 years. The man harasses her by calling and messaging her frequently, the complainant told police. She further said that on Sunday, Rajinder sent her over 250 obscene messages and when she objected to it and scolded him, the man threatened to kill her. The police have registered a case and begun investigations, SHO said.