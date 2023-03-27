Bhopal: Dr Anand Rai dismissed; absence from work, social media comments cost him dear

Dr Anand Rai | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remaining absent from duty and posting comments on social media, which tarnished image of state government’s welfare schemes, proved costly for Dr Anand Rai, the medical officer at Hukumchand Hospital in Indore.

Dr Rai has been dismissed under MP Civil Services Act, according to health department order. He shot to limelight after highlighting Vypam scam and alleged unethical trial of medical drugs.

As per order, Dr Rai was to inspect four health care facilities – civil dispensary (Residency, Indore), Hukumchand Hospital ( Indore), PC Sethi Hospital (Indore) and civil dispensary (Vrindavan Colony, Indore) - on March 29 and March 30, 2022. He did not go but his attendance was marked in attendance register.

It was found that he reported for duty for only 18 days from February 15 to March 15, 2022. Casual leave forms were also not submitted for remaining 6 days.

He submitted casual leave application on March 29, 2022. The civil surgeon at Hukumchand Hospital asked him to appear before special medical board on the same day between 5 pm to 7 pm. He did not appear before the medical board.

Dr Rai had been making comments on social media, which dented the image of government welfare schemes. On March 22, 2022, he wrote, “Jaldi is scheme ki jamini hakikat samane leke aoonga” (Soon, I will bring truth of scheme). The comment was posted with regard to state government’s scheme for disabled.

