Bhopal: Student brought back from Saudi Arabia under Vande Bharat Mission tests corona positive

One of students and tourists brought back from Saudi Arabia under Vande Bharat Mission has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gandhi Medical College dean Dr AK Shrivastava said one of students has tested positive. “Six others are suspected cases and we are waiting for their test reports. All have been quarantined at EME centre, Bairagarh,” he added.

They first landed in Indore from Saudi Arabia and were brought to Bhopal. There are 234 students, tourists among others who have been quarantined in EME Centre, Bairagarh.

According to Hamidia Hospital administration, they were subjected to screening at different places like Indore airport), Bhopal and Hamidia Hospital. But when they developed problems in breathing they were again admitted in Hamidia Hospital and samples were collected. One of them tested positive and results of others are awaited.

Entire Bairagarh area is under scanner. Though textile traders have demanded opening shops, administration has ordered their closure till May 30. Three containment areas have been notified. Containment areas are increasing in Bairagarh as positive cases are on the rise.