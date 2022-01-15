Bhopal: State reports over 60% teen vaccination in 15 days

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh succeeded in vaccinating over 60% of its eligible teenagers within 15 days on Saturday, according to health department official. The state reported 30,26,500 vaccination doses against target of around 50 lakh on Saturday. On Saturday, the state reported 3,15,625 vaccination doses in a single day.

As far as first dose of vaccination is concerned, it stands at 5,62,00,265 while second dose tally has gone up to 5,07,91,415. On Saturday, vaccination was held at 7,886 session sites (vaccination centres) in the state. Overall vaccination tally went up to 10,73,12,692. Similarly, the state has reported administering 3,21,012 precaution doses.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, Vaccination is a powerful means to prevent corona infection. The ongoing vaccination work for adolescents is also to be accelerated, so that no eligible adolescent is deprived of vaccination.

He was addressing the representatives of Sarpanch Sangh at the Village Level Crisis Management meeting on Saturday on controlling corona infection.

He said, The members of the group have played a remarkable role in the first and second wave of corona in the state. The severity of current third wave may be less but all precautions need to be taken.

He further said, In this direction, our conscious Panchayat representatives who have acted responsibly in past, have to become active against in interest of society.

