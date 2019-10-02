Bhopal: State needs Rs 2,000 crore to restore rain-ravaged roads

BHOPAL: Heavy rain has not only ravaged the Kharif crops across the state but has also left many roads in ruins. For the cash-strapped state government, collecting money for repairing the roads has become a big challenge. It needs Rs 2,000 crore to do the work.

Different departments have demanded money for restoring the roads. In a proposal, sent to the finance department, PWD has sought Rs 1,000 crore for restoring the roads. It has told the finance department that the ceiling imposed on its monthly expenses should be kept off from the repairing work.

Most of the roads that have caved in because of heavy rain belong to PWD. According to reports, the most-affected roads are in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Rajgarh and Ratlam districts.

Rain ravaged nearly seven bridges and more than 100 culverts in Mandsaur. Principal Secretary (PS) of PWD Malay Shrivastava said the organisation needs Rs 1,000 crore to repair the roads.

He said that the department might need one year to repair a damaged bridge in Mandsaur and that an alternative road has been open to public.

Urban development commissioner P Narhari said Rs 300 crore would be required to repair the roads belonging to urban civic bodies. Similarly, to repair the roads in rural areas, the village road development authority will require Rs 500 crore.

The officers said the roads were so much damaged that it would take lot of time to repair them.