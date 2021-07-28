Bhopal: State minister Usha Thakur releases short story book

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for tourism, culture and spirituality Usha Thakur has said that it is necessary to write literature in local dialects to preserve the tradition of an area.

She made the statement in a book release event at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Thakur and the minister for energy Pradhumna Singh Tomar released a book ‘Nyaidi’.

Written by Jagdish ‘Josheela’, the book is a compilation of short stories of Nimadi region of the state.

Vikas Dave, director of Sahitya Akademi and Kapil Sinduria, were also present in the function.