Bhopal: State-level panel to be set up for Guru Prakash Parv; CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The state government will set up a committee comprising representatives from Sikh community and from other religions to celebrate the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev.

The places associated with the visit of Guru Nanak Dev in the state will be developed as religious tourism sites, he said. The government is planning to organize a Yatra in a grand manner on the 550th Prakash Utsava of Guru Nanak Dev, Nath said.

In order to seek valuable inputs, the representatives of the Sikh community have been invited to discuss on it, he said.

The Yatra on Prakash Parv should mark enthusiasm, he said, adding that the state-level committee will comprise representatives of every community and region.

Representatives of the department of home, finance, culture and spirituality will be included in it.

The committee will be set up in a week and that how to prepare for the event will be finalized incorporating suggestions of all members. He said the Yatra is not only an opportunity to enshrine peace but also to make it a memorable event.

Referring to the history of the Sikh community, he said the community is brave and known for self-respect. The sacrifice of Sikh Gurus for the sake of humanity has been inscribed in golden letters on the pages of history, Nath said.

The Chief Minister said the Sikh community is truly Karmayogi and they are almost everywhere across the workd.

Minister for higher education Jitu Patwari said the Chief Minister had instructed everyone that the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak should be celebrated in a grand style.

The representatives of the Sikh community and Gurdwara Management Committee from all over the state gave their suggestions about the celebrations.