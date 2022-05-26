Bhopal: State Home Minister ends speculation over election of mayors and urban body heads

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ending speculation over the process to be adopted to elect heads of civic bodies across the state, Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Thursday that mayors would be elected directly by the people while heads of Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat will be elected by corporators.

The urban administration department issued a notification for direct elections for the post of mayors in urban civic body polls.

The state government was in a fix over the issue as some of the ministers had suggested indirect elections. However, going with the promise made by the BJP earlier, state government issued the notification for direct elections on Wednesday.

Preparations are on for the local body polls at the State Election Commission (SEC). A review meeting will be held on Friday in which final preparations will be analysed, an official from the commission said.

Going by the Supreme Court directive, the state election commission has to issue election notifications by May 30.

A senior official from the commission said that the government has yet to finalise reservation of the chairman post of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad departments.

State government is expected to complete this exercise within two to three days. Once it is complete the government will send its report to the state election commission after which notification for the local body polls will be issued.

Sources in the government say that reservation process for the post of chairman in Nagar Parishad and Nagar Palika could not be completed as figures related to OBC voters has not reached the government. “Figures of OBC voters of more than a dozen civic bodies is yet to reach the government,” the official said.