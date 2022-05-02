Bhopal: State govt grants permit to run e-bus on Bhopal-Indore route

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Transport Authority has approved the application of the electric vehicle company GreenCell Mobility to run electric buses on Bhopal-Indore route in the state.

The chief executive officer of the company Alok Agarwal informed on Monday that their e-bus service, NueGo, has secured permits to launch the first ever long-route e-bus service of India in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has already started the road trials of the buses and aims at launching the service in June, starting with 10 buses.

Agarwal said that the buses would complete 1 lakh kilometre of road trail before they are allotted to carry passengers on the decided routes to ensure safe travel.

The electric buses can run 250 kilometres in a single charge with the air conditioners on in traffic conditions, he said.

The company would create 4,125 new jobs in the state as the e-bus service would expand in other cities as well, he added.

Agarwal said, “We will have 100 e-buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh. The gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons.”

Routes:

Bhopal: ISBT HabibGanj, Lal Ghati, Radisson square, Sarwate bus stand

Indore: Teen Imli Square, Navlakha bus stand, Sarwate bus stand, Pipliyahana World Cup statue and Star square

