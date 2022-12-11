Bhopal: State government imposes Rs 1000 fine for tying animals in public places

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for leaving or tying up cattle and other animals on public roads and public places. The state government has issued an amendment order in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1956 in this regard.

Under Section 358 of the order issued by the State Government, if one leaves or ties cattle or other animals lose on public roads, places, or knowingly and negligently leaves any cattle loose, ties, causes injury to any person, or damages property; or obstructs or endangers public traffic or creates a public nuisance, shall be punishable by the State Government with a fine of Rs 1000.