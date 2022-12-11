e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: State government imposes Rs 1000 fine for tying animals in public places

Bhopal: State government imposes Rs 1000 fine for tying animals in public places

The state government has issued an amendment order in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1956 in this regard

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for leaving or tying up cattle and other animals on public roads and public places. The state government has issued an amendment order in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1956 in this regard.

Under Section 358 of the order issued by the State Government, if one leaves or ties cattle or other animals lose on public roads, places, or knowingly and negligently leaves any cattle loose, ties, causes injury to any person, or damages property; or obstructs or endangers public traffic or creates a public nuisance, shall be punishable by the State Government with a fine of Rs 1000.

Read Also
Bhopal: World Health Organisation backs plan to turn City of Lakes into a 'healthy city'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 65th National Shooting Championship, Delhi Police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav wins...

Madhya Pradesh: 65th National Shooting Championship, Delhi Police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav wins...

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit boy sodomised in Bhopal, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit boy sodomised in Bhopal, accused arrested

Bhopal: State government imposes Rs 1000 fine for tying animals in public places

Bhopal: State government imposes Rs 1000 fine for tying animals in public places

Bhopal: World Health Organisation backs plan to turn City of Lakes into a 'healthy city'

Bhopal: World Health Organisation backs plan to turn City of Lakes into a 'healthy city'

Madhya Pradesh police ask Rajasthan cops to look out for pickpockets targeting people at Congress's...

Madhya Pradesh police ask Rajasthan cops to look out for pickpockets targeting people at Congress's...