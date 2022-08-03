Bhopal: State Crime Record Bureau to issue character certificate online, facility launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) has launched a service to help in obtaining character certificates from police, said the officials, here on Tuesday.

Additional director general, Chanchal Shekhar told Free Press that after the successful launching of e-FIR and other services the SCRB has launched one more facility for the people of the state.

“Presently if a person has to obtain a character certificate, he has to visit the police station, file an application and to deposit the fee amount in the bank, which takes a long time,” he added.

“But now one can visit on http://citizen.mppolice.gov.in/ portal and request for a certificate online. Few personal details are required to fill in the prescribed form and the fees have to be paid through a payment gateway. And on the next day the certificate will be sent on his mobile,” he added.

He also added that the people who are regularly transferred from one place to other or migrate in search of work will be benefitted by the facility.

“The MP police have a crime database and when the person applies for the certificate the computer generated system starts working. It checks the crime record of all the police stations and if the person is from another state, the MP police contacts the database of another state and verifies the character”, the ADG added.