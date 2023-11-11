Bhopal: State Civil Service Hockey Team Announced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Civil Service hockey team was announced by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare on Saturday.

The All India Civil Services Men’s Hockey tournament will held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 15 to 24.

Sayed Majid Hussain has been named as the captain of the team. Syed Sharafat Ali has been appointed as the team’s coach and Moinuddin Qureshi from the water resources department has been appointed as the manager of the team.

