 Bhopal: State Civil Service Hockey Team Announced
The All India Civil Services Men’s Hockey tournament will held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 15 to 24.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Civil Service hockey team was announced by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare on Saturday.

Sayed Majid Hussain has been named as the captain of the team. Syed Sharafat Ali has been appointed as the team’s coach and Moinuddin Qureshi from the water resources department has been appointed as the manager of the team.

Read Also
Bhopal: For Them, Diwali Is About Lighting Up Faces Of Less Privileged
article-image

