Bhopal: State Assembly Budget session from March 7

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State legislative assembly’s budget session has been convened on March 7 by an order of the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and it will continue up to March 25, according to principal secretary of the assembly AP Singh.

There would be 13 sittings during this 19-day session, according to the principal secretary. The session will begin with the governor's address at 11.05 am on March 7. A discussion on the address will take place on March 9 and 10.

According to the assembly secretariat, the proceedings during the session will take place while following all the Covid-19 protocol.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:34 AM IST