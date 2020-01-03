Bhopal: Start-ups entrepreneurs Vibhu & Ayush secure 4th rank in international contest

BHOPAL: Two entrepreneurs of start-ups initiative B-nest have secured fourth position in the championship held in France. They will now be inducted into the office of the Airbus Company.

Entrepreneurs: Vibhu Tripathi and Ayush Jindal have named their start-up visbee that ensures delivery of medicinal items and other emergency services through drone technology in those areas where people are stranded due to any natural disaster. Thus their solution overcomes the difficulty in delivering relief material under adverse conditions by normal means.

They have also carried out relief work in these areas earlier by the B-nest. They have secured fourth position among 142 candidates from 52 countries at the Jio championship was held in the headquarters of Airbus Company in Toulouse city of France.

B-nest is the brainchild of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL). It helps the youth in their entrepreneurial debut.

The championship was organised in three phases. In the first phase the participants had to undergo ideation and in the second phase they explaned their idea and their product.In the third phase they delivered presentation about their work.

They will now get access to free satellite data of airbus membership and free space in the Airbus.