Bhopal: Staff of ex-minister sent on 3-day police remand

BHOPAL: The Economic Offence Wing has secured three days remand of two staff members of the former water resources minister Narottam Mishra on, on Thursday.

The EOW has arrested the two staff officials Virendra Pandey and Nirmal Awasthi of the Mishra into the e-tendering scam, on July 26. And they were in the jail.

After their arrest the team of EOW had raided the houses of Awasthi and Pandey and had found the property details worth in crores.

The team wanted to certify the property details and to certify them the police remand is taken.

Sources informed that during the search the officials had found multiple bank accounts, property papers and also some Benami property details from them.

The EOW is investigating the multi crore e-tendering scam, earlier six people are arrested by the EOW in another case and the two fresh arrests had been made by them on July 26.

Awasthi supported the EWO investigation team but the Pandey kept on playing hide and seek game with the team.

On July 25, the investigative agency had called them for the questioning, but only Awasthi reached the office and recorded his statements, but Pandey gave the excuse of health and did not reached the office.

SP EOW Arun Mishra said that Pandey and Awasthi are taken on the police remand for three days the agency had to question them on many issues.

Earlier in the connection the EOW have arrested Manish Khare who was working with the OSMO IT solutions, Bhopal and had allegedly tempered the tender of the department. According to sources during the interrogation Manish had revealed some of the names involved in the scam.