Bhopal: Spreading hope through photo, paintings amid coronavirus lockdown

Aakar Picture Perfect Group launched a campaign-Hope of the Day, in the city amid the Covid-19 lockdown gloom. The group spreads he message of hope via Instagram and Facebook, by posting inspirational photographs and paintings.

Group admin Nitesh Nagesh and Monu started the social media campaign- #hopeoftheday from March 23. They post one photograph and one painting on Instagram and Facebook and inspire others.

Nitesh told Free Press “Everyone across the world is surrounded with negativity due to Covid-19. So, we started the social media campaign to spread positivity. We post such painting and photograph which gives hope that we will help citizens overcome the bad situation soon.”

“We are getting good responses. We are getting paintings and photographs from our group members across the country like Chennai, Jaipur, Nodia, Bhopal, Inodre, Mumbai etc. In fact, we have tried to expand our reach by inviting our friends living abroad and they have agreed to initiate with us in this deed,” he added.

“We are getting 25 paintings and photographs daily. Of these, we select one painting and one photo and share it on Instagram and Facebook daily. We also share name and location of artist and photographer with their works,” he added.

About how he is spending his time during lockdown, Nitesh said,” This is the best time to read books. I am reading the Gita. I uploaded its soft copy on my mobile and I read it in my spare time. I think there is lot of mysteries of life in the religious book.”