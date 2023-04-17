Bhopal: Sporadic light rain wets city; likely to continue in many parts of state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sporadic light rain lashed Bhopal on Sunday. It was sunny in day time but in the afternoon, it turned cloudy leading to sporadic rain. Thunderstorm, thunderstorm warnings have been issued for various districts of Madhya Pradesh till April 22. Moderate rain can be seen in many areas along with strong winds. Rain has been recorded in Khandwa due to a western disturbance while Khargone and Burhanpur have also recorded lightning and rain with thunderstorms. Rain is expected in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Indore, Dhar, Badwani, Khargone from April 18 to 20.

Important changes in weather pattern are going to come due to the disturbance. With sufficient moisture in the winds, it was partly cloudy in many parts of the state. The temperature will remain stable for the time-being. With the same cloud cover, a rise in temperature is expected. At the temperature front, over 40 degrees Celsius day temperature was recorded in 20 districts of the state. Rajgarh recorded 43 degrees Celsius which was the highest in the state. Bhopal recorded 38.9 degrees Celsius day temperature while it recorded 23.5 degrees Celsius night temperature.

Indore recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius day temperature and 23.0 degrees Celsius night temperature. According to the meteorological department, the western disturbance is active in northern parts of the country. Due to which hot winds from North India are bringing moisture to Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, a circulation has been created over Rajasthan while a line is passing from Chhattisgarh to Kerala via Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka. Due to moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, a rain warning has been issued for Betul, Harda, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani.