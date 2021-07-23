Bhopal: Spiritual happiness can be attained by serving others, Governor tells IAS probationers

Bhopal: Exhorting probationary IAS officers of MP cadre to be sensitive towards others while discharging their duties, state Governor Mangubhai Patel said spiritual happiness can be attained by serving others.
The Governor was holding a discussion with the probationary officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre of Indian Administrative Service at Raj Bhavan on Friday. On this occasion, principal secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja was also present.
Governor Mangubhai Patel said, “Conduct of an administrative officer is very important. The communication made by keeping the heart and mind open with the common man is more effective. Your language should be such that the person before you should understand you well.”
“Pleasure bought with money can provide material happiness but spiritual happiness cannot be bought. That can be attained only by serving others. Public has high expectations from an administrative officer. It is very important for officer to be sensitive towards him. Administrative service is an opportunity to serve others. It is a challenging job too”, he said.
He said there should be accountability of system to people and transparency in it too. The officers were supposed to work with an open heart and mind by giving top priority to works directly related to the public.
“You will have new experiences in the field every day. Many problems and challenges have to be faced during work, whose solutions can’t be found in books. Behaviour is most important trait of an officer to be successful in his career”, he added.
