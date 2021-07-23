Bhopal: Spiritual happiness can be attained by serving others, Governor tells IAS probationers

Bhopal: Exhorting probationary IAS officers of MP cadre to be sensitive towards others while discharging their duties, state Governor Mangubhai Patel said spiritual happiness can be attained by serving others.

The Governor was holding a discussion with the probationary officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre of Indian Administrative Service at Raj Bhavan on Friday. On this occasion, principal secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja was also present.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said, “Conduct of an administrative officer is very important. The communication made by keeping the heart and mind open with the common man is more effective. Your language should be such that the person before you should understand you well.”