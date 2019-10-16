Bhopal: Speculations rife over cabinet expansion after Jhabua bypolls

BHOPAL: Congress has been publicising during its campaigning for Jhabua bypolls that Kantilal Bhuria would be made minister. Some of the followers of Bhuria are even claiming that Bhuria would be made deputy chief minister if he wins the bypolls. As Bhuria has a strong standing in tribal voters, it is also said that if he wins elections then he would be a strong candidate for chief minister’s post in future.

It is also said that Bhuria has been pitched in electoral fray to stop former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in the state politics. The followers of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh speculate that if Bhuria wins elections, then it may lead to cabinet expansion.

Amidst speculations over cabinet expansion, an independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera who is awaiting ministerial berth for 10 months is unsure of cabinet expansion. According to Shera, he had met chief minister on Tuesday but he did not give any hint on cabinet expansion. Shera said speculations over cabinet expansion are going on since Congress came to power but he does not feel that it would happen now.

Shera said when Lok Sabha elections were about to be held, talks were on about cabinet expansion and same was said to be done after assembly session. Now, there are speculations of cabinet expansion after Jhabua bypolls. Shera said there is nothing concrete so far.

BSP MLA Sanjiv Kushwaha, Rambai Prajapati and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla are in line to get ministerial berths.

It is time for Kantilal and me to retire: Digvijaya

While campaigning for Kantilal Bhuria, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said it is time for Kantilal and him to retire from politics. He said we spent a long time in politics. Singh sought votes for Kantilal terming Jhabua bypolls as Kantilal’s last election.