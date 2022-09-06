Bhopal: South Africa team reaches Kuno Palpur sanctuary

Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, Sheopur. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of experts from South Africa reached Kuno Palpur Sanctuary in Sheopur district on Tuesday to assess the arrangements made under the cheetah project.

The Indian government is looking forward to bringing cheetahs from South Africa but no agreement has been signed between the two countries so far.

Sources said that the visiting South African team comprises four members. The South African government sent the team to Kuno Palpur Sanctuary on a two-day visit to undertake comprehensive study and assess the prevailing environment there.

As per reports, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan reached Kuno Palpur Sanctuary and will remain there till Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the function at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary on his birthday, which is September 17. On the day, 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia will be released in their enclosure.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in and around the sanctuary in view of the PM's visit. Seven helipads have been laid - three inside and four outside the sanctuary.