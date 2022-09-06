Bhopal: 35-yr-old trapped in High Tension insulator at 45-mt height rescued

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man trapped in the High Tension insulator of a power grid at the height of 45 metres has been rescued. The incident took place at Korba Birsinghpur 400-KV power grid in Bakeli village of Anuppur district.

Rohit Singh, resident of Bakeli, climbed up the 45-metre high tower of the power grid following a family dispute where he was trapped in the insulator in a hung position, according to Power Transmission Company officials.

The High Tension (HT) maintenance team of the company carried out a risky rescue operation and safely brought him down from the height of 45 metres. Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has praised the work and devotion of employees who carried out the rescue operation.

The company restored power supply in the shortest possible time under adverse conditions.

All the administrative officers including District Collector were present on the spot during rescue work. As soon as the information was received, Monish Uikey, Assistant Engineer posted in Shahdol and Chachai of Power Transmission Company reached the spot along with team and necessary equipment.

Team members Sunil Patel, Ramdayal Mehra and Shravan Kumar Kole of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company climbed the tower and brought him down. They tied a rope around the waist of Rohit Singh and lowered him and themselves down. It was extremely risky as the 400 kV line was not discharged, officials said.