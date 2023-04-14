Bhopal: Solar power plants reduce carbon footprint significantly

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The existing or proposed solar plants of Madhya Pradesh are not only going to be a boon in green and cheap electricity production, but are also equally contributing in reducing carbon emission in a great way. For instance, 550 solar megawatt Agar Solar Park project will reduce around 11 lakh MT carbon dioxide emission which is equivalent to planting 1.79 lakh trees in 25 years.

Likewise, 600 MW Omkareshwar floating solar plant is going to help in reducing around 12 lakh MT carbon dioxide emission and is equal to planting 1.94 crore trees in 25 years. Now the state government is also planning to come up with solar projects at couple of places in the future and things are in pipeline in this regard. The coal-enabled thermal power plants produce carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, sulphur oxide and in comparison to them, solar projects are proving to be helpful in containing carbon emission which is banal for the environment.