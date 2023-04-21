 Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

MLA Rameshwar Sharma was about to visit Kolar six Lane at 4 pm. Due to this all the officers were present there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were trapped after soil caved in during ongoing construction of Kolar six-lane road of Bhopal at Kajlikheda bridge on Friday. Both were immediately evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Labourer Kailash (19) and Rakesh (40) were injured after soil cave-in at Kajlikheda bridge. Both hail from Umaria, according to district administration officials.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma was about to visit Kolar six Lane at 4 pm. Due to this all the officers were present there. As soon as the information about the incident was received, MLA Sharma instructed all the officers to reach the spot.

Sunil Haldar, Bansal construction company manager, said, ‘Two labourers were trapped when soil caved in. They were taken out immediately and rushed to the hospital.”

SDM Kshitij Sharma informed Free Press, ‘Two labourers were trapped during construction of six–lane road at Kajlikheda. The team immediately took them out and rushed them to hospital. There condition is okay and are undergoing treatment.’

Read Also
MP: Bhopal bizman stuck in war-torn Sudan, says running out of food and drinking water
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

Bhopal: Heat forces admin to change school timings

Bhopal: Heat forces admin to change school timings

Bhopal: Two ADGs to be elevated to DG rank

Bhopal: Two ADGs to be elevated to DG rank

Bhopal: Dynamic Assured Career Progression is only for doctors, not for SAS officers, say doctors

Bhopal: Dynamic Assured Career Progression is only for doctors, not for SAS officers, say doctors

Bhopal: Kuno to get another batch of spotted deer from Pench

Bhopal: Kuno to get another batch of spotted deer from Pench