Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were trapped after soil caved in during ongoing construction of Kolar six-lane road of Bhopal at Kajlikheda bridge on Friday. Both were immediately evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Labourer Kailash (19) and Rakesh (40) were injured after soil cave-in at Kajlikheda bridge. Both hail from Umaria, according to district administration officials.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma was about to visit Kolar six Lane at 4 pm. Due to this all the officers were present there. As soon as the information about the incident was received, MLA Sharma instructed all the officers to reach the spot.

Sunil Haldar, Bansal construction company manager, said, ‘Two labourers were trapped when soil caved in. They were taken out immediately and rushed to the hospital.”

SDM Kshitij Sharma informed Free Press, ‘Two labourers were trapped during construction of six–lane road at Kajlikheda. The team immediately took them out and rushed them to hospital. There condition is okay and are undergoing treatment.’