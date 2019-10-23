Bhopal: Soft target: In 97.5 % cases, victims were known to rapists

BHOPAL: Girl and women in state are actually are not safe at home and workplace, as 97.5 per cent of the rapes were committed by people known to victim.

Despite all preventive and corrective steps and all doable efforts, Madhya Pradesh for last many years has been reporting highest cases of sexual assault in the country. In the recently released data of National Crime Record Bureau for the year 2017, the state continued to be on the top in sexual violence cases.

As per the 2017 data, 5599 girls and women were raped in the state, highest in the country. However, the more disturbing fact is that of these 5459 – which constitutes 97.5% - were sexually assaulted by people known to them. 140 girl/women had become victim of unknown person.

The known and unknown offenders:

5459 (97.5%) rape cases were against acquaintances, friends, associates or relatives. In 593 (11%) cases, family member turned out to be the sexual offender.

In 2691 cases (50%) crime was committed by family friend, neighbour or employer and other known persons to the victim. While in 2140 cases (39%) friends, online friends, live-in partners on pretext of marriage and estrange husband were the offenders.

ADG crime against women Anvesh Manglam said that police are trying hard to bring the crime figure to zero, but the main problem is present at the homes. The data shows that out of 5599 cases of sexual offence, 140 girl\woman were raped by strangers, in rest of the cases the perpetrators were known to victims, said ADG. The police are performing their duties earnestly and even the ‘public police’ are playing active role in ensuring a check on crime, he added. “Family members have to be alert and ensure the safety of girl and woman. They should support the female members and ensure they face no harassment at institution or workplace. In case of any such unfortunate incident, the family should come forward and report the matter to authorities,” said the Manglam.

Disturbing facts:

1. MP is third after UP and Maharashtra with 269512 cases registered in 2017 when it comes to overall IPC crimes. (8.8% cases of entire country). Increase of 5094 cases over last year (around 2% increase) But it’s slightly better than 2015 (898 cases less).

2. In Total IPC and Special Law and Local Law (SLL) crimes (MP on 5th slot) with 379682 cases (7.6% share in the country) (increase of 14258 cases over 2016 level or around 4%/3.97% increase).

3. Crime Against Women (MP ranked third in the country after UP and Maharashtra with 29,788 cases (3184 cases more than 2016 or around 12% growth)

4. With 5599 cases state reported highest rape cases still country. This was 14.6% more than 4882 victims/cases reported in 2016.

5. Crime Against Children highest in MP (second in the country) 19038 cases in 2017 against 13746 cases in 2016 (5352 cases more to 39% more).

6. With 782 cases, Indore is fifth among metro cities reporting maximum cases of crime against children.

7. In Crime committed by juveniles also MP is first with 6491 cases despite decline of 12 % - ie 7369 cases reported in 2016

8. In Crime Against Senior Citizens MP is second only to Maharashtra with 4716 cases against 3877 cases reported in 2016. (839 more or 22% rise).

9. Crime Against SC: MP is third with 5892 cases against 4922 cases in 2016 (970 cases or 20% more)

10. Crime Against ST: MP is number one with 2289 cases (1823 in 2016 which means 466 cases more or 26% more)

11. Fourth in Corruption cases with 294 cases.

12. with 6238 cases, MP is second in Railway Crime cases