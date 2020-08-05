Bhopal: Social organisation ‘Police Vibhag, Police Pariwar Kalyan Sangh’ to raise the issues related to police welfare

Bhopal: A social organisation ‘Police Vibhag, Police Pariwar Kalyan Sangh’ is going to launch the membership drive to raise the issues related to police welfare, in front of the government.

In the year 2018, the organisation had demanded eight hours duty including five more for the welfare of the police and for their families.

The president of the organisation Nand Kishore Patwa informed that for the first time in history, the Congress party had incorporated the demand in their manifesto that they will give eight hours duty to the police personnel and also the weekly off.

He informed that according to the police manual, the personnel cannot form the union or can join the association, but the social organisation and the family members can do them both.

Now with the help of the personnel families and other social workers, they are extending the membership of the organisation.

He claimed that if the government starts giving weekly off and the restrictions of the eight hours duty, around 5 lakh more people will be needed in the department.

The extra man force will also help in coming down the unemployment and safety and security in society.

He also raised the issue of ‘cycle allowance’. He claimed that the policemen get only Rs 60 as an allowance in the era of motorcycle and cybercrime, the department wants to run their personnel on cycle. He demanded Rs 6,000 per month for the personnel.

He added that the police are still following the Indian Penal Act 1861, which was prepared to suppress the Indians and also to manipulate the police according to the wish of the politicians and higher officials.

He appealed to change the Act and to implement the new Act, adding, that the new Act had been prepared but not been implemented.