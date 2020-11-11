Bhopal: Smart City Road to be named after ex-CM Sunderlal Patwa, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Smart City Road will be named after ex-CM Sunderlal Patwa and a statue will be installed there, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late party leader. The smart city road is being developed between polytechnic square and depot square.

The road that was known as smart road will be known as Sunderlal Patwa road, said Chouhan addressing a meeting of officials. The smart road is being developed by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation limited (BSCDCL). The work has been underway for the last three years. Addressing a meeting, Chouhan instructed the officials to ensure that those in need of employment get work in the developments projects and schemes underway in the city.

CM said that the city master plan will not be changed. Smart City Bhopal will carry out development work at an expense of Rs 3440 crore. He said the road between Mata Mandir and Apex road will be functional by next month. He assured that projects including boulevard street, government quarters, Mahalaxmi Parisar, Arch Bridge, the restoration of Sadar Manzil will be completed soon. He also sought information from the officials about the lay-out plan of the TT Nagar Dussehra maidan.